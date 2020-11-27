Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday legal actions would be taken soon against all fake online news portals.
“There were only a few online news portals in 2009. Now, there are so many. But, not all of them are helpful in many cases. For this, we started online registration activities and we’ve a plan to complete the registration process within the year as far as possible,” he said.
The information minister said actions would be taken from next year against those online new portals that are involved in serving personal interest instead of publishing objective news, in spreading rumours and in creating instability in the society.
He was addressing the inaugural function of ‘Reporters Journal’ an online journal of Dhaka Reporter’s Unity (DRU) and DRU writer award 2020 at DRU auditorium in the capital.
Al Arafha Islami Bank deputy managing director Md Shafiqur Rahman and DRU general secretary Riaz Chowdhury addressed the function as special guests with DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad in the chair.
Hasan said actions would be taken after registration activities of online news portals. It is the need of society and journalists as well, he added.
He said actions would be taken against those portals which are working on other issues instead of publishing news. “This is not the scenario of Bangladesh, but the picture of whole world. In the developed countries, it has been possible to establish discipline in this sector which has not been possible here fully. Sometimes, fake news are published,” he added.
He said now it is seen that someone opens an online portal and gives a journalist’s card to one. But, he is not real journalist, he added.
The information minister said the all journalists organizations including DRU could take a pivotal role to stop such incidents.
Some ‘fake journalist’ can bring disrepute to the entire journalist community, he said.
The writers who received awards include journalists and writers from various media organizations.
The information minister handed over crests and honourium to the all writers.