Legal action will be taken against fake news portals: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday legal actions would be taken soon against all fake online news portals.

“There were only a few online news portals in 2009. Now, there are so many. But, not all of them are helpful in many cases. For this, we started online registration activities and we’ve a plan to complete the registration process within the year as far as possible,” he said.

The information minister said actions would be taken from next year against those online new portals that are involved in serving personal interest instead of publishing objective news, in spreading rumours and in creating instability in the society.

He was addressing the inaugural function of ‘Reporters Journal’ an online journal of Dhaka Reporter’s Unity (DRU) and DRU writer award 2020 at DRU auditorium in the capital.