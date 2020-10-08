Legal notice served to review decision on HSC results

A legal notice has been served to the authorities concerned seeking reconsideration of the education ministry's decision to publish results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) based on the results of JSC and SSC, reports UNB.
Lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan sent the notice on behalf of HSC candidate Shatabdi Roy of Mofazzal-Momena Chakladar Women's College in Savar.
On Wednesday, the education minister announced at a media briefing that HSC exams would not be held this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. An alternative evaluation system would be used, she said.
The notice said many students would be deprived of good results because of such decision.
The petitioner has sought evaluation based on the results of the test examination of the respective colleges.
In the notice, secretaries of the ministry, secondary and higher secondary department, the director general of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education and the chairmen of nine education boards have been made defendants.
If the demand is not met within three days of receiving the notice, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court for realisation of the fundamental rights of education, the notice read.