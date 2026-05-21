Passports: ‘Except Israel’ returning, Dhanmondi 32 being removed
Under the new directive, the phrase “except Israel” will gradually be reinstated in new passports.
No immediate complications will arise for holders of existing passports.
They will receive the updated version upon renewal after their current passports expire
The new passports will also remove watermarks featuring individuals, historical landmarks and institutions named after specific persons
The phrase “except Israel” is set to return to Bangladeshi passports. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is moving to reinstate the wording that had been removed six years ago during the tenure of the now-ousted Awami League government.
Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs say the move is intended to align with Bangladesh’s foreign policy, public sentiment and the country’s longstanding position on the Palestinian issue.
Earlier, during the interim government’s tenure, a letter issued by the Home Ministry on 7 April last year instructed authorities to restore the phrase “except Israel” on Bangladeshi passports. The letter, sent to the director general of the Department of Passports, asked for necessary measures to reinstate the wording as it had appeared previously.
However, that decision was not widely implemented beyond diplomatic passports. The incumbent government has now taken steps to apply it to all categories of passports.
After assuming office on 17 February following victory in the 13th parliamentary election, the BNP government began a process to revise several elements of the passport system.
The Home Ministry held multiple meetings on the matter in April and again earlier this month. According to officials, the proposed changes have received approval in principle from the highest levels of government.
Sources at the Home Ministry said the electronic passport, or e-passport, service was introduced in 2020 during the Awami League government at a cost of around Tk 45 billion. At that time, the phrase “except Israel” was removed.
People concerned with the process believe that by restoring the “except Israel” clause and redesigning the passport watermarks, the new government is moving towards reshaping certain symbolic aspects of the state’s identity.
Previously, Bangladeshi passports stated that the document was valid for all countries of the world except Israel. Since then, various groups have demanded that the phrase be restored in e-passports.
Officials at the Department of Immigration and Passports said the phrase will gradually be added to newly issued passports under the updated directive. Existing passport holders will not face any immediate or separate complications. They will receive the revised version when renewing their passports after expiry.
Dhanmondi 32, Bangabandhu mausoleum being removed from passport
At present, each page of the e-passport contains watermark images of various historical landmarks. Under the new design, watermarks featuring individuals, historical sites and institutions named after individuals are being removed and replaced with new imagery. These decisions were taken at a Home Ministry meeting held this month.
According to ministry sources, the following images are being removed from the passport: the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32, Bangabandhu’s mausoleum at Tungipara, the Independence Monument at Suhrawardy Udyan, model mosques, Bangabandhu Bridge, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, the Bangabandhu Satellite, Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, images of Cox's Bazar Sea Beach featuring boats, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Kantajew Temple and the Mujibnagar Memorial in Meherpur.
The Home Ministry also said a new image will be added to the e-passport showing Abu Sayeed standing with outstretched arms during the July mass uprising in Rangpur.
Other new additions include images of historic Bangabhaban, Jamdani sarees with geographical indication (GI) recognition, jackfruit as the national fruit, hilsa as the national fish, Tanguar Haor in Sunamganj, Cox’s Bazar sea beach without boats, Madhabkunda Waterfall in Moulvibazar, historic Ahsan Manzil, Shalban Vihara in Cumilla, Nilgiri Hills in Bandarban, mango orchards in Rajshahi, the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar and the historic Panam City.
Images that will remain include the national flower water lily, the Bengal tiger, the national bird magpie robin, the Shaheed Minar, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Shikha Anirban at Suhrawardy Udyan, Lalbagh Fort, Hatirjheel, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Curzon Hall, Sixty Dome Mosque, jute as the golden fibre, tea gardens, the Sundarbans and “Songram”, a painting by Zainul Abedin.
Speaking about this, Home Secretary Monjur Morshed Chowdhury told Prothom Alo at his office on Wednesday afternoon that several existing watermarks inside the passport are being removed and a number of new images are being added.
He said approval from the head of government is expected soon.
People concerned with the process believe that by restoring the “except Israel” clause and redesigning the passport watermarks, the new government is moving towards reshaping certain symbolic aspects of the state’s identity.