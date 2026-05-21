Passports: ‘Except Israel’ returning, Dhanmondi 32 being removed

The phrase “except Israel” is set to return to Bangladeshi passports. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is moving to reinstate the wording that had been removed six years ago during the tenure of the now-ousted Awami League government.

Officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs say the move is intended to align with Bangladesh’s foreign policy, public sentiment and the country’s longstanding position on the Palestinian issue.

Earlier, during the interim government’s tenure, a letter issued by the Home Ministry on 7 April last year instructed authorities to restore the phrase “except Israel” on Bangladeshi passports. The letter, sent to the director general of the Department of Passports, asked for necessary measures to reinstate the wording as it had appeared previously.

However, that decision was not widely implemented beyond diplomatic passports. The incumbent government has now taken steps to apply it to all categories of passports.