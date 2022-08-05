Home minister warns of action if vandalism carried out calling hartal

"BNP may call strike. We have no objection in this regard. But if their strike causes inconvenience to the public, by disrupting the normal flow of traffic, then our security forces will discharge their duty properly," the home minister said.
He came up with this warning following a meeting with Muktijoddha Sangsad at Andarkill in Chattogram.
When asked, Asaduzzaman said, "Load shedding doesn’t mean that we are not capable [of supplying power]. We have the full capacity. We will return to the previous stage if the situation improves a bit. We will not face any problem as we have nuclear, gas, coal and solar based power plants."