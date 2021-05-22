Evening has descended in the capital city, but the ever-busy Karwan Bazar remains the same.

Hundreds of people gather together here on Saturday, holding candles in their hands. They are all the journalists and the well-wishers of Prothom Alo.

This special event was organised protesting the harassment and arrest of Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam and demanding her immediate release.

National governing body of Prothom Alo Bondhushava organised this candle light vigil under the banner of ‘let Rozina be strength, let Rozina be light.’