One more die of dengue in 24 hrs

The latest death was reported from Chattogram, taking the death toll in the division to 49.
Of the new patients, 150 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 116 outside it, according to the DGHS. A total of 3,252 dengue patients, including 1,923 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 46,752 dengue cases and 43,307 recoveries so far this year. This year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from dengue in a year in 2019.