Rajshahi University
Chhatra Dal to form human chain demanding mental health treatment for Salahuddin Ammar
The Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra Dal has announced a programme to submit a memorandum to the vice-chancellor and to organise a human chain, demanding mental health treatment for Salahuddin Ammar, General Secretary (GS) of the Rajshahi University Central Students Union (RUCSU).
The announcement was made in a press release signed by Siam Bin Ayyub, joint office secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Dal, at approximately 12:30 am on Sunday night.
The press release stated that the programme has been initiated in response to a series of recent incidents involving inappropriate conduct and provocative situations on campus, with the aim of maintaining a student-friendly and peaceful academic environment.
According to the announcement, the programme will be held today, Monday, at 1:00 pm.
The press release further noted that, in light of recent incidents of objectionable behaviour and heightened tensions on campus, the Rajshahi University unit of Chhatra Dal will submit a memorandum to the vice-chancellor and hold a human chain to safeguard a conducive and peaceful academic atmosphere and to demand an assessment of the mental health condition of RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar along with appropriate psychosocial support.
The statement also mentioned that the president and general secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Dal, Sultan Ahmed Rahi and Sardar Jahurul Islam respectively, have issued a special appeal urging leaders and activists from all residential halls and faculties to participate in the programme.
When contacted regarding the programme, Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed Rahi stated in a written response via WhatsApp to Prothom Alo that negligence at the Mental Health Centre has resulted in a growing number of mentally unstable individuals on the Rajshahi University campus.
He described Salahuddin Ammar as one such individual and alleged that, due to the lack of proper treatment, Ammar has developed a complex psychological condition causing him to act beyond the role of a student and to engage in inappropriate activities.
He further claimed that despite the presence of nationally renowned psychologists and a full-fledged mental health centre at Rajshahi University, negligence by the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellors has led to the deterioration of Ammar’s mental balance, resulting in actions that are creating divisions between teachers and students.
Warning of further strict programmes if appropriate treatment is not arranged within 24 hours, Sultan Ahmed Rahi wrote that despite repeated requests, the Mental Health Centre has failed to provide proper care, allowing such unbecoming conduct to continue.
He urged the authorities to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure mental health treatment for RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar, stating that no form of discrimination would be tolerated in matters of treatment.
He added that if proper treatment is not arranged within 24 hours, tougher programmes would be announced.
According to university sources, Salahuddin Ammar tore down a banner displayed by a university teacher and the president of the Rajshahi District Zia Parishad, which had been put up to congratulate and welcome Tarique Rahman on his election as chairman of the BNP.
The banner, displayed on Paris Road in front of the Shaheed Intellectuals Memorial on campus, was removed by Ammar on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier, at approximately 11:30 am, Ammar had posted on Facebook, setting a deadline of 2:00 pm for Mohammad Nesar Uddin Talukder, president of the District Zia Parishad and a teacher in the university’s Department of Arabic, to remove the banner.
Previously, in September, clashes and physical altercations took place between Salahuddin Ammar and several teachers and officials, including pro-vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Main Uddin, over the decision to reinstate the dependent quota.
On 17 December, Ammar set deadlines for the resignation of pro-Awami League deans whose terms had expired and issued offensive remarks and threats, stating that he would “explain the rest” if he saw them in their offices.
Subsequently, he reportedly collected resignation letters from those deans one by one and contacted them individually, after which locks were placed on all offices in the administration building.
In this context, during a meeting with the vice-chancellor, six pro-Awami League deans expressed their inability to carry out routine duties.
Additionally, on 19 December, Ammar reportedly issued a warning that any teacher or official who continued working in support of what he described as Awami “fascism” would be tied up in front of the administration building.