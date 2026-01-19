Chhatra Dal to form human chain demanding mental health treatment for Salahuddin Ammar

When contacted regarding the programme, Chhatra Dal president Sultan Ahmed Rahi stated in a written response via WhatsApp to Prothom Alo that negligence at the Mental Health Centre has resulted in a growing number of mentally unstable individuals on the Rajshahi University campus.

He described Salahuddin Ammar as one such individual and alleged that, due to the lack of proper treatment, Ammar has developed a complex psychological condition causing him to act beyond the role of a student and to engage in inappropriate activities.

He further claimed that despite the presence of nationally renowned psychologists and a full-fledged mental health centre at Rajshahi University, negligence by the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellors has led to the deterioration of Ammar’s mental balance, resulting in actions that are creating divisions between teachers and students.

Warning of further strict programmes if appropriate treatment is not arranged within 24 hours, Sultan Ahmed Rahi wrote that despite repeated requests, the Mental Health Centre has failed to provide proper care, allowing such unbecoming conduct to continue.

He urged the authorities to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure mental health treatment for RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar, stating that no form of discrimination would be tolerated in matters of treatment.

He added that if proper treatment is not arranged within 24 hours, tougher programmes would be announced.