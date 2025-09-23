Bangladesh ready to hold free, fair polls, CA tells US envoy

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said his government is prepared to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful general election in the first half of February in Bangladesh as he had a meeting with United States (US) Special Envoy Sergio Gor here.

“The election will be held in February. It will be free, fair, and peaceful. The country is fully prepared,” he told the Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and the US Ambassador-designate to India on Monday (NY time).

Sergio Gor commended the Chief Adviser’s leadership and reiterated the United States’ willingness to support the country’s efforts.