Menon, Gazi among 4 handcuffed behind their backs, Atiqul asks for mosquito net
Former Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi stood silently in the dock, holding the iron railing, his face is gloomy.
Former Minister Rashed Khan Menon stood to his left, he seemed anxious.
In front of Menon stood former State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, also holding the iron railing, while former Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam stood quietly beside him.
At that time, Additional Public Prosecutor of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, Shamsuddoha, was presenting arguments to show Menon, Dastagir, Palak, and Atiqul as arrested in a murder case filed with the capital’s Banani police station.
Shamsuddoha said, “Your Honour, the accused standing in the dock—Rashed Khan Menon, Atiqul Islam, Golam Dastagir Gazi, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak—were key associates of fascist Sheikh Hasina. On 19 July last year, Shahjahan, who participated in the anti-discrimination student movement near the Mohakhali flyover in Banani, was shot dead. These accused were directly or indirectly involved in that murder and its conspiracy.”
He added that during the movement, innocent and unarmed students and citizens were ‘shot dead like birds.’ Not only in Banani, but in Jatrabari, Mirpur, Uttara, and across the country, more than two thousand people were killed, and thousands were maimed.
As the state prosecutor continued his arguments, Golam Dastagir Gazi kept his head down, listening silently. Menon, Palak, and Atiqul looked toward the judge.
After hearing the prosecution’s arguments, the magistrate of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court granted approval to show the four accused as arrested in the Shahjahan murder case. The judge then left the courtroom.
Handcuffed behind their backs
After 11 am, once the judge left the courtroom, Atiqul Islam turned to his lawyer and said, “The prison authorities have allowed mosquito nets. Please arrange to buy six and send them to the prison.”
As Atiqul was speaking with his lawyer, a police constable approached Rashed Khan Menon, who was standing in the dock, and placed a helmet on his head. Menon then brought his hands behind his back, and the constable fastened handcuffs on him.
Standing just behind Menon was Golam Dastagir Gazi, who also moved his hands to his back, after which another police constable secured handcuffs on his wrists. Police then proceeded to handcuff Atiqul Islam and Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the same manner, placing their hands behind their backs before fastening the restraints.
Afterward, the four were escorted out of the sixth-floor courtroom toward the stairs, surrounded by at least 20 police officers. They were taken down to the fifth floor, then to the ground floor by elevator. Golam Dastagir Gazi kept his head lowered. Zunaid Ahmed Palak tried to say something to journalists, but a constable pressed down the visor of his helmet, so he said nothing more. They were then quickly walked to the prison cell.
According to Section 330 of the Police Regulations, handcuffing or tying a prisoner should not be stricter than necessary to prevent escape. The regulation states that handcuffs are generally unnecessary and undignified, and for the elderly or physically weak, strict measures should be avoided.
Around 11:30 am, a blue prison van came out of the court custody. Inside, Palak was seated in one corner, while Golam Dastagir Gazi, Rashed Khan Menon, and Atiqul Islam sat silently on the opposite iron bench. Gazi appeared depressed. Palak later stood up and raised both hands inside the van.
Defence lawyer Tariqul Islam told Prothom Alo that former State Minister for Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun’s death at Dhaka Medical College Hospital while in Keraniganj Central Jail had caused anxiety and fear among the other accused, including Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Humayun had been infected with dengue while in jail. Former ministers Amir Hossain Amu, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, and Golam Dastagir Gazi are suffering from various age-related ailments and are reportedly not receiving proper medical care in prison, Tariqul claimed.
On Monday, former Minister Dipu Moni, currently in Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail, told the Dhaka CMM Court that she was not receiving proper treatment. She said, “Must we die to prove we are ill?”
However, Chief Public Prosecutor (PP) of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court, Omar Faruq Faruqi, told Prothom Alo, “All former ministers and MPs who were associates of fascist Hasina are receiving proper treatment. The court has instructed prison authorities to provide medical care as per prison regulations.”
Regarding the use of handcuffs, helmets, and bulletproof vests, Omar Faruq Faruqi had earlier told Prothom Alo that these measures were taken purely for security reasons.