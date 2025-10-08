Menon, Gazi among 4 handcuffed behind their backs, Atiqul asks for mosquito net

Former Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi stood silently in the dock, holding the iron railing, his face is gloomy.

Former Minister Rashed Khan Menon stood to his left, he seemed anxious.

In front of Menon stood former State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, also holding the iron railing, while former Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam stood quietly beside him.

At that time, Additional Public Prosecutor of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court, Shamsuddoha, was presenting arguments to show Menon, Dastagir, Palak, and Atiqul as arrested in a murder case filed with the capital’s Banani police station.