PM Hasina urges Iranian president Raisi to ensure equal opportunity for women

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the Iranian president Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to take efforts to ensure that Iranian women could live with dignity and honour with equal opportunity for education and work with their male counterparts.

She made this call when the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran phoned her on Monday afternoon.

After exchanging pleasantries, both leaders shared views on the issues of bilateral, regional and international interests, said a press release issued by the PMO.

Hasina cited that Bangladesh abstained from voting for UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.

During the 22-minute tele-conference, she recalled that Bangladesh and Iran, being the members of OIC and D-8, have often been supportive to each other on many occasions.

The PM reiterated Bangladesh’s readiness to extend support to Iran in multilateral platforms, especially in the UN.

In this context, she cited Bangladesh's vote against the resolution placed by Canada at the Human Rights Council

Hasina thanked president Raisi for the telephone call and appreciated that the new administration of Iran has been reaching out to Bangladesh to expand and consolidate bilateral ties.

She said that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was far below the true potential and both sides should take further engagements to enhance trade and business between the two countries.