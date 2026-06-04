Power tariffs for low-income consumers to revert to previous rates

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) has requested the withdrawal of the tariff increase for residential consumers in the Lifeline and first-tier categories. It submitted the request to BERC today, Thursday.

According to sources, BERC is consulting all electricity distribution companies and is expected to make a decision shortly.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed told Prothom Alo, "BPDB has applied on behalf of all companies for the withdrawal of the tariff increase for these two consumer categories. The Commission is considering the matter. We are now holding separate discussions with all the companies. We will announce a decision soon."

On Wednesday, authorities increased electricity prices at both the wholesale and retail levels.

The increase would place an additional financial burden on consumers across all categories, including marginal and low-income electricity users in rural areas.