Eminent writer and cultural personality Ali Imam passes away

Born in 31 December 1950 in Brahmanbaria, Ali Imam is credited with more than 600 publications. He also served as the general manager of Bangladesh Television (BTV).
He was the General Manager of Bangladesh Television (BTV) from 2004-2006 and the now-defunct Channel One (2007-2008) before serving as the CEO of several satellite TV channels at the end of his career.
However, Imam was best known as the anchor of "Hello Apnake Bolchhi" at BTV, regarded as the first live show of the country. He was also the producer of Bangladesh Television's famous documentary educational program 'Dekha Hoy Nai Chokkhu Melia' (1980-1987).
From 1998 to 2004, he was the director of UNICEF's 'Mother and Child Development Communication Program' for 7 years. He received the Bangla Academy Award for his child literature in 2001.