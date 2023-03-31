Ganatantra Mancha demands immediate withdrawal of case against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman

Ganatantra Mancha on Thursday demanded immediate withdrawal of case filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman under the Digital Security Act (DSA) and release of the newspaper’s staff correspondent Samsuzzaman in the same case.

The Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of several political parties, said in a media release that a fictitious case was filed against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and journalist Samsuzzaman under the Digital Security Act with Ramna police station at the dead of night on 29 March just to harass them.