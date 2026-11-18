Police vehicle set on fire, bomb-like object recovered on highway in Gazipur
Amid heightened tensions in Gazipur over a workers’ movement, miscreants set fire to a police vehicle and authorities recovered a bomb-like object.
The incident involving the police vehicle took place at around 10:15 am on Wednesday in the Chhaidana area of the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway.
Earlier, on Tuesday evening, people spotted a red bomb-like object lying on the Dhaka–Tangail Highway beside the Konabari Flyover. A bomb disposal team later neutralised it.
Police officer’s vehicle set on fire
Miscreants set fire to a police vehicle beside the house of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam in the Chhaidana area of the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway. The incident took place at around 10:15 am today, Wednesday.
Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed, deputy commissioner of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police, used the vehicle. He serves as Deputy Commissioner (Crime–South Division) and also holds additional responsibility as Deputy Commissioner (Estate and Development).
According to police and Fire Service sources, a workers’ movement had been underway in the Chhaidana area of Gazipur city since the morning. After receiving news of the protest, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed was heading there. When he reached an area beside former mayor Jahangir Alam’s house, several miscreants carrying sticks and other weapons blocked the police vehicle. They then vandalised the vehicle and eventually set it on fire.
After receiving the report, firefighters from the Chandana Chowrasta Modern Fire Service Station in Gazipur rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control.
Hiron Mia, an official at the fire service station, said, "After receiving the information, two of our units rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control."
Confirming that the vehicle belonged to the Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Amzad Hossain, superintendent of police of the Gazipur Industrial Police said, "Miscreants set fire to the vehicle."
Bomb-like object bears the inscription “Warning: Explosion”
Panic spread among local residents after they spotted a red bomb-like object lying in Konabari, within Gazipur city. They found it on the Dhaka–Tangail Highway, on the eastern side of the Konabari Flyover, after Tuesday evening. They subsequently informed the police.
According to police and local sources, the object looked much like a bomb or cocktail. Its outer casing resembled a red bowl, with wires protruding from it. The words ‘Warning Explosive’ appeared on the red casing, with “MK.” written underneath.
The unusual object attracted a crowd of curious onlookers, who gathered on the pavement nearby. This sparked panic in the area.
After receiving the information, police cordoned off the scene and called in a bomb disposal team to examine the object.
Iftekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Konabari police station, confirmed the incident.