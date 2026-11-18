Amid heightened tensions in Gazipur over a workers’ movement, miscreants set fire to a police vehicle and authorities recovered a bomb-like object.

The incident involving the police vehicle took place at around 10:15 am on Wednesday in the Chhaidana area of the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, people spotted a red bomb-like object lying on the Dhaka–Tangail Highway beside the Konabari Flyover. A bomb disposal team later neutralised it.