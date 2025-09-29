TCB to sell tea, salt, soap, detergent from November
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to expand its sales basket with the addition of tea, salt, detergent and two types of soap from November, commerce adviser Sk Bashiruddin announced on Monday.
Speaking at a meeting on beneficiary selection and card activation at the Ministry of Commerce, the adviser said that the inclusion of the new products would give further relief to low-income groups and help contain inflationary pressure.
A press release from the ministry confirmed the development.
The government currently allocates nearly Tk 5,000 crore (50 billion) in subsidies for TCB operations, aimed at balancing supply and demand in the domestic market.
“The ongoing TCB activities already benefit the poor, and the introduction of five more products will bring them further comfort while playing a role in price stability,” Sk Bashiruddin said.
He stressed the importance of ensuring that 10 million eligible families are properly selected as beneficiaries, so that no poor household is left outside the social safety net.
“Bangladesh can evolve into a welfare-oriented state if we can ensure that genuine beneficiaries receive TCB’s Smart Family Cards,” he added.
“When we issue a card, it should go to those truly poor and helpless people who are entitled to government assistance,” he stated.
The adviser also urged visible progress within a month in selecting beneficiaries and activating cards nationwide, including through city corporations.
Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman identified “verification of eligibility” as the main challenge in the selection process.
He also pointed out a lack of momentum in city corporation operations but expressed optimism that the issues would soon be resolved.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ejaz, administrator of Dhaka North City Corporation; additional commerce secretary (export) Md. Abdur Rahim Khan; and Brig. Gen. Mohammad Foysal Azad, chairman of TCB.
Administrators of Dhaka South, Narayanganj and Gazipur city corporations, as well as additional deputy commissioners and upazila executive officers from neighbouring districts, also participated in the event.
According to the latest data presented at the meeting, there are currently 60,34,316 active TCB Smart Family Cards, while 349,454 cards remain pending activation.