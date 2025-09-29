TCB to sell tea, salt, soap, detergent from November

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to expand its sales basket with the addition of tea, salt, detergent and two types of soap from November, commerce adviser Sk Bashiruddin announced on Monday.

Speaking at a meeting on beneficiary selection and card activation at the Ministry of Commerce, the adviser said that the inclusion of the new products would give further relief to low-income groups and help contain inflationary pressure.

A press release from the ministry confirmed the development.