30,000 jobs made possible with Shomvob

A large number of young men and women in Bangladesh struggle with unemployment after finishing their education. According to the Labour Force Survey 2024 by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), there are 2.624 million unemployed people in the country. Among them, 885,000 hold bachelor’s degrees. Educated youth make up the majority of the unemployed—one in every three jobless individuals is a graduate.

In Bangladesh, it is relatively easier for physicians or engineers to find jobs, but not so for blue-collar and entry-level “silver-collar” workers such as drivers, restaurant staff, and data-entry operators. The availability of suitable jobs is limited, and opportunities for skill development are scarce. With this reality in mind, three young entrepreneurs founded a job-search support startup in 2022—named “Shomvob” (Possible).

Recently, Shomvob made it to the “Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025” list.