Light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am Friday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country in 24-hour till 9am tomorrow,” said a Met office bulletin issued here this morning.