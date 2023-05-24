Qatar's Amir promises larger supply of LNG to Bangladesh

The Amir of Qatar on Wednesday assured Bangladesh of providing all sorts of facilities regarding larger supply of LNG from his country.

“I promise you that I, being the Amir, will provide all sorts of facilities to you as you are a friendly country,” Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani was quoted as telling prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a meeting at Amiri Diwan in Doha.

The two leaders also discussed different issues of bilateral cooperation on energy, business, investment, Bangladeshi manpower as well as Muslim Ummah and development of Bangladesh. “This meeting was held in a very warm environment,” said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at a press briefing.