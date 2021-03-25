List of 147,537 freedom fighters published

The government on Thursday published a list of 147,537 freedom fighters and another list of 191 martyred intellectuals after scrutiny, reports UNB.
Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque unveiled the lists at his ministry in the afternoon which will be published at its website on Thursday.
In the next phrase, he said, another list of freedom fighters and martyred intellectuals will be published on 30 June after scrutiny.
Besides, the list of gazetted freedom fighters will be published by 30 April, the minister said, adding that no new application for including names in the freedom fighters' list will be allowed.
Those who have already submitted their applications can submit appeals, he added.
The list of the gazetted freedom fighters prepared by different forces, including the Army, has been cancelled and the list made by the Army was controversial but their allowance is still active, Mozammel said.
"We're scrutinising those who were the real freedom fighters in the forces. We believe the right number will be 8,000-10,000," he said.
"For providing a cent percent error-free list we took time, but still there might be some mistakes, but it won't a big one," the minister stated adding, "Today, we've published 147,537 names and after scrutiny the number of total freedom fighters won't go beyond 170,000."
Replying to a question about the enlistment of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad in the list, he said their names have been included as they have fought the Liberation War but the misdeeds committed by them, including abetting the assassins of Bangabandhu will be mentioned beside their names in the list, Haque said.
"As freedom fighters, it’s their achievement, no one can snatch it from them." He said, adding, "A committee has been formed over revoking their gallantry title Bir Uttam. Bir Uttam is honour and any government can honour anyone and also can revoke it for other offences."
On 9 February, the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka) at a meeting discussed the ways to revoke the gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman for 'violating' the constitution, 'abetting' the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in escaping the country.
Bir Uttam, the second-highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh, was conferred on Ziaur Rahman for his contributions to the Liberation War as a sector commander.