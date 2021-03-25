List of 147,537 freedom fighters published

The government on Thursday published a list of 147,537 freedom fighters and another list of 191 martyred intellectuals after scrutiny, reports UNB.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque unveiled the lists at his ministry in the afternoon which will be published at its website on Thursday.

In the next phrase, he said, another list of freedom fighters and martyred intellectuals will be published on 30 June after scrutiny.

Besides, the list of gazetted freedom fighters will be published by 30 April, the minister said, adding that no new application for including names in the freedom fighters' list will be allowed.

Those who have already submitted their applications can submit appeals, he added.

