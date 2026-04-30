'Pro-Awami League lawyers' barred from SC Bar polls

The two-day election of the Supreme Court Bar Association (2026-27), one of the leading bodies of lawyers, is set to be held on 13 and 14 May.

Lawyers aligned with the Awami League are unable to take part in this year’s election, as their nomination papers have been cancelled.

Lawyers from both sides issued counter-statements on the matter yesterday, Wednesday.

However, no specific information was available on how many nomination papers were declared valid and how many were cancelled.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is 3 May. The final list of candidates will be published that day, said the association’s senior vice-president Md Humayun Kabir Manju.