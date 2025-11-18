Diplomacy
National security advisor off to Delhi a day early
National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman was scheduled to go to Delhi on Wednesday to attend the meeting of National Security Advisors of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC).
Abandoning that plan, he went to the Indian capital today, Tuesday.
An Indian diplomatic source informed Prothom Alo that Khalilur Rahman arrived in Delhi after 6:30 PM.
A senior official from India's National Security Council Secretariat welcomed him at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in India.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Delhi told this correspondent that the seventh conference of the CSC National Security Advisors will be held next Thursday (20 November) at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
The alliance's security advisors' meeting will start in the morning and conclude after lunch. Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to leave Delhi for Dhaka in the afternoon of the same day.
National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman went to Delhi at a time when the International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, convicted of crimes against humanity, to death. The interim government has already requested India to hand over Sheikh Hasina, who is currently sheltered in Delhi, to Bangladesh.
Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain told reporters that a letter is being sent to India requesting her repatriation in accordance with the extradition treaty.
All in all, there is curiosity about whether National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman will discuss the relationship between the two countries with his Indian counterpart, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, during his stay in Delhi.
Ajit Doval invited Khalilur Rahman last month to attend the Colombo Security Conclave National Security Advisors' conference. His visit marks only the second visit by an advisor of the interim government to India in over a year. Earlier this year, Energy Advisor Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited India in February to participate in the India Energy Week.