National security advisor off to Delhi a day early

National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman was scheduled to go to Delhi on Wednesday to attend the meeting of National Security Advisors of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC).

Abandoning that plan, he went to the Indian capital today, Tuesday.

An Indian diplomatic source informed Prothom Alo that Khalilur Rahman arrived in Delhi after 6:30 PM.

A senior official from India's National Security Council Secretariat welcomed him at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in India.