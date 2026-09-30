Exam papers stolen from trunks, photocopied in office chamber, smuggled in underwear

“That SIM has run out of balance. Dad, send a message; I’m waking everyone up. Have you taken money from anyone?” Comes the reply from the other end: “It’s raining; I’ll speak once I’m free. How many have you taken so far?” The response comes: “50 people will be cleared now.”

This exchange took place between Syed Abed Ali, a former driver for the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), and his son, Syed Sohanur Rahman Siam.

In another text message sent by a member of this syndicate, it reads: “Ibrahim Bhai, the work on the 5th is 100 per cent confirmed. Not a single point will stray. Trusting in Allah, I give you my word—I will deliver every single task 100/100 to you. All money must be cleared by the 21st. Send a PDF of each application one day before formal submission. Once we check and give clearance, you may submit.”

In another message to a candidate, it is said, “It is essential to complete this job, brother. We must help this candidate succeed in the viva on the 3rd.”

Instructions follow from the other side: “Tomorrow, please make time to pay the money for the Land Records candidate. And leave the money for the Sub-Assistant Engineer’s viva before you go.” To clear the written examination, the demand is made: “Bhai, if you want to pass the written exam, it will cost Tk 700,000.”