Eight more dengue patients die, 1429 hospitalised

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,528 this year.

During the period, 1,429 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 5,558 dengue patients, including 1,457 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.