SPs, OCs to be transferred thru lottery ahead of election: Home adviser

Superintendents of Police (SPs) and officers-in-charge (OCs) of different police stations across the country will be transferred through a lottery system ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, said home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday.

“SPs and OCs will be given new postings through a lottery system before the election and all relevant officials will be transferred through this process,” said the adviser.

The home adviser came up with the disclosure while talking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat, held to finalise operational plans for law enforcement agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming national election.

The lottery for appointing Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be held at the home ministry, the adviser said, adding that a similar lottery will be conducted for the posting of OCs, based on departmental divisions. The appointments of both SPs and OCs will be finalised through this lottery system a few days before the announcement of the election schedule.