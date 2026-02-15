Advisers adopt resolution praising all concerned for holding historic, festive polls
The council of advisers today, Sunday, adopted a formal resolution expressing gratitude to all concerned for their outstanding contribution in holding a successful, historic and festive national election.
The advisers approved the resolution at its 61st weekly meeting at the chief adviser's office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
Later, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this afternoon to share outcomes of the meeting.
He said, during the meeting, the advisers described the 13th parliamentary elections as "a successful and historic festive election" while the chief adviser thanked all concerned for their outstanding performance in holding the polls.
The press secretary said that members of the advisory council also individually expressed their appreciation.
He said the council of advisers extended special thanks to home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury for his ministry's role in holding the elections, observing that Bangladesh might not have ever witnessed such a good election.
The advisers also extended thanks to all law enforcement agencies under the home ministry, including the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard and Ansar, and the armed forces for their praise-worthy performance to make the election successful and historic once.
Shafiqul Alam said that the council of advisers also approved a vote of thanks to outgoing cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid for his contribution to hold the elections in a free, fair, peaceful and festive manner by successfully managing the administration.
Information and broadcasting adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan moved the thanksgiving motion while the council approved it.
The advisory council also observed that this election achieved unprecedented success in many respects.
One major point highlighted was that, for the first time, a strong opposition will be visible in parliament-comprising individuals who were victims of enforced disappearance and killings, as well as those who were in the front lines of the July uprising, ensuring broad-based representation of Bangladeshi society.
The advisers also highlighted the representation of the people, who were victims of enforced disappearance and killings, in the treasury bench in the parliament.