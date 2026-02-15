Advisers adopt resolution praising all concerned for holding historic, festive polls

The council of advisers today, Sunday, adopted a formal resolution expressing gratitude to all concerned for their outstanding contribution in holding a successful, historic and festive national election.

The advisers approved the resolution at its 61st weekly meeting at the chief adviser's office (CAO) here with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Later, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this afternoon to share outcomes of the meeting.

He said, during the meeting, the advisers described the 13th parliamentary elections as "a successful and historic festive election" while the chief adviser thanked all concerned for their outstanding performance in holding the polls.