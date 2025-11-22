No campaign allowed in educational institutions, foreign lands

No political party or candidate will be allowed to carry out electioneering in educational institutions, government offices or foreign lands, in addition to religious places of worship, according to the recently published electoral code of conduct.

The Election Commission has imposed the ban on campaign in educational institutions, government offices and foreign territories for the first time in the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Election Rule 2025, which was published in official gazette on 10 November last ahead of the national election to be held in February 2026.

A candidate must resign from the president or member post of the management committee of an educational institution before the start of election campaign.

No candidate is allowed to receive any type of reception from an institution, association or organisation and no one involved in election campaign can stay in government Dak-Bungalow, rest-house, circuit-house or any government office.