Saint Martin’s Island to reopen to tourists on 1 November

The decisions on tourist access to the ecologically critical Saint Martin’s Island were taken at an interministerial meeting held at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 12 October. On Sunday, the ministry’s Environment-2 wing issued directives to the relevant ministries and departments to implement the decisions.

The directives state that the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Department of Shipping cannot permit vessels to operate to Saint Martin’s Island without approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Approved tourist vessels will continue operating from the Nuniyachhara jetty.