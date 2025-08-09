Opinion
No alternative to stern stance against road blockades
After the July mass uprising, we envisioned a new and better Bangladesh. Part of that vision was freedom of movement and the right to assemble peacefully. But in today’s reality, the question arises—does this right mean blocking roads to press demands?
There should be no scope to hold assemblies by occupying roads.
Unfortunately, the state’s law enforcement agencies—especially the police—have failed to take effective action against these unregulated gatherings. No clear guidelines or discipline have been established on where and how assemblies should take place. The government’s tolerance is partly to blame for this. The perception that “standing on the road gets demands met” has sown the seeds of disorder.
Political parties frequently block roads to hold rallies—sometimes without permission. In such cases, the government should have had a uniform policy for all.
Granting privileges to one group while trying to suppress another creates discrimination, which becomes a major obstacle to establishing order in assemblies.
Let me share a personal experience. Recently, during a political party’s rally, the entire road was blocked. That day in Segunbagicha, a woman stood next to me with her young child and said helplessly, “Political parties are holding us hostage for power.” Her words reflect the silent suffering of many people.
Even for very petty demands, roads are now being blocked—because once, standing on the road made the government give in. This sends the wrong message that to have demands met, roads must be shut down. The government had also said that if demands were submitted in writing, they would be considered. But in reality, written demands have often been ignored. This means there is still no clear, defined process for getting demands met, and this uncertainty only worsens the disorder.
Rights do not mean holding assemblies wherever one pleases. Assemblies should be held in designated places without obstructing public movement. For this, alternative venues are needed.
Although Dhaka has some designated spaces, they are too limited. Therefore, new venues should be identified on an area-by-area basis—such as open grounds, fields, and minor roads whose closure would not cause major disruption. This must be done with proper coordination. The key point is that the culture of suddenly occupying roads without informing the authorities must end. Without the government taking a firm stance, this will not change.
The right to assemble is guaranteed by the Constitution, but it must not infringe upon the rights of others. The state should, in line with the rule of law, create alternative arrangements on the one hand, and take effective measures to restore order on the other.
* Adil Muhammad Khan is President of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP)