No alternative to stern stance against road blockades

After the July mass uprising, we envisioned a new and better Bangladesh. Part of that vision was freedom of movement and the right to assemble peacefully. But in today’s reality, the question arises—does this right mean blocking roads to press demands?

There should be no scope to hold assemblies by occupying roads.

Unfortunately, the state’s law enforcement agencies—especially the police—have failed to take effective action against these unregulated gatherings. No clear guidelines or discipline have been established on where and how assemblies should take place. The government’s tolerance is partly to blame for this. The perception that “standing on the road gets demands met” has sown the seeds of disorder.

Political parties frequently block roads to hold rallies—sometimes without permission. In such cases, the government should have had a uniform policy for all.

Granting privileges to one group while trying to suppress another creates discrimination, which becomes a major obstacle to establishing order in assemblies.