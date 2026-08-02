Joining Saudi-led alliance aimed at tackling Houthi challenges: Humaiun Kobir
Bangladesh on Sunday described its relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as a "strategic" one and said its joining a Saudi-led alliance is aimed at tackling Houthi challenges.
"It is an alliance to tackle the activities of the Houthis. Whatever resources we have, we will extend," Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when asked about the background of Bangladesh joining the Saudi-led maritime defense alliance.
Fourteen countries including Bangladesh have expressed their support for a multinational maritime defense alliance headed by Saudi Arabia and welcomed the consensus reached on its foundational arrangements.
Kobir said the relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will be a strategic one and will become even stronger.
"We have a very special relationship with Saudi Arabia. The relationship with Saudi Arabia will not simply be limited to pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah, nor is it just from a religious perspective," said the Foreign Affairs Adviser, noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
He said any cooperation in the security area, moral and ethical support, and tackling the Houthi challenge are all part of that special relationship.
The other signatories are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.
Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries announced the creation of the maritime military coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
In a statement published on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence said the Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance was established as a framework to strengthen collective maritime defense cooperation.
The Saudi Ministry of Defense on Thursday hosted a meeting of chiefs of staff and representatives of friendly countries, as well as the Delegation of the European union to Saudi Arabia, to discuss the Kingdom's initiative to establish a multinational maritime defense alliance.
As an outcome of the meeting, 14 participating countries issued a joint declaration, while other countries participating in the meeting also expressed support for the initiative and are in the process of completing their internal national procedures and approvals to join the joint declaration.
The declaration will remain open to those countries, as well as other interested states, once they complete their national procedures.
The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming their shared determination to complete the foundational procedures for establishing the multinational maritime defense alliance.
They underscored that the alliance would strengthen the collective ability to counter and deter threats to maritime security, protect international sea lanes, safeguard freedom of navigation and global trade, and promote regional and international security and stability.
The initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen maritime security, protect international sea lanes, and counter threats targeting maritime navigation and global trade.
The meeting saw broad participation from chiefs of staff and their representatives from 43 countries, alongside the EU delegation, out of 51 countries and organisations invited. Participants attended either in person or via videoconference.