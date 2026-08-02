Joining Saudi-led alliance aimed at tackling Houthi challenges: Humaiun Kobir

Bangladesh on Sunday described its relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as a "strategic" one and said its joining a Saudi-led alliance is aimed at tackling Houthi challenges.

"It is an alliance to tackle the activities of the Houthis. Whatever resources we have, we will extend," Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when asked about the background of Bangladesh joining the Saudi-led maritime defense alliance.

Fourteen countries including Bangladesh have expressed their support for a multinational maritime defense alliance headed by Saudi Arabia and welcomed the consensus reached on its foundational arrangements.

Kobir said the relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will be a strategic one and will become even stronger.

"We have a very special relationship with Saudi Arabia. The relationship with Saudi Arabia will not simply be limited to pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah, nor is it just from a religious perspective," said the Foreign Affairs Adviser, noting that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.