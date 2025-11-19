Verdict on caretaker govt system on Thursday

The Appellate Division will deliver its judgment on Thursday on an appeal challenging its earlier verdict that abolished the caretaker government system for conducting national elections.

A seven-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed is scheduled to announce the verdict.

The appeal hearings were conducted by senior lawyer Zainul Abedin and Ruhul Quddus Kajal on behalf of the BNP Secretary General; Mohammad Shishir Monir on behalf of Jamaat; and senior lawyer Sharif Bhuiyan for five prominent citizens.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state.