Metro Rail: When it will run during Eid holidays
The seven-day government holiday for holy Eid-ul-Fitr has begun today, Tuesday. The metro rail operating authority, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), has issued a notice regarding which days the metro rail will operate and which days it will remain closed during this holiday period.
In a notice issued yesterday, Monday, DMTCL stated that on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, metro rail services will remain closed only on Eid day. From the day after Eid, metro rail will operate as usual according to the regular schedule.
Subject to the sighting of the moon, the largest religious festival of Muslims in the country, Eid-ul-Fitr, is likely to be celebrated on 21 March. Based on this date, and including the holiday for the holy Shab-e-Qadr on 17 March, government employees have received a seven-day holiday for this year’s Eid.