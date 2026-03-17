Metro Rail: When it will run during Eid holidays

The seven-day government holiday for holy Eid-ul-Fitr has begun today, Tuesday. The metro rail operating authority, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), has issued a notice regarding which days the metro rail will operate and which days it will remain closed during this holiday period.

In a notice issued yesterday, Monday, DMTCL stated that on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, metro rail services will remain closed only on Eid day. From the day after Eid, metro rail will operate as usual according to the regular schedule.