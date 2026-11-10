Schoolgirl stabbed in Kushtia: Teenage suspect arrested at aunt’s house

Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of stabbing a schoolgirl in broad daylight in front of her home in Kushtia.

He was arrested during a raid in Patikabari area of Sadar upazila, about 20 kilometres from Kushtia town, within 12 hours of the incident. The accused was taken to Kushtia Model police station later that night.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 8:30 am today, Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Faisal Mahmud, spokesperson for Kushtia District Police, said several police teams had launched a search operation immediately after the stabbing.