Schoolgirl stabbed in Kushtia: Teenage suspect arrested at aunt’s house
Police have arrested a teenage boy accused of stabbing a schoolgirl in broad daylight in front of her home in Kushtia.
He was arrested during a raid in Patikabari area of Sadar upazila, about 20 kilometres from Kushtia town, within 12 hours of the incident. The accused was taken to Kushtia Model police station later that night.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 8:30 am today, Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Faisal Mahmud, spokesperson for Kushtia District Police, said several police teams had launched a search operation immediately after the stabbing.
Using various techniques and technology, the police identified the suspect and established his whereabouts, he added.
He was arrested at around 12:30 am in Patikabari, where he had been hiding at his aunt’s house, Faisal Mahmud said.
The police official also said a case was filed against the teenager at the police station that night on charges of causing grievous injuries with intent to murder. The teenage suspect is the sole accused in the case. He will be produced before a court today, Tuesday.
The schoolgirl, a Class-X student, was stabbed in front of a house in Kushtia town at 1:11 pm yesterday, Monday. After returning home from school following an examination, she was standing downstairs and ringing the doorbell when a teenage boy attacked her from behind with a knife before fleeing. She sustained injuries to at least six spots of her body.
The schoolgirl is receiving treatment at Kushtia General Hospital. Physicians have said that she is currently out of danger.
After the incident, police identified the teenage suspect by reviewing CCTV footage. Officers subsequently raided his home to detain him but found nobody there. His family members had left after locking the house.
According to police and local sources, the suspect’s father and only elder brother live abroad. The teenager lives at home with his mother. He is also a Class-X student.