Quota reform movement
Comilla University: Chase and counter chase between students and police
At least 20 including students, police and journalists were injured as police intercepted quota reform protesters in Comilla University today, Thursday.
The police created obstacles to the protesters near Ansar camp as the students were approaching to block Dhaka-Chattogram highway as part of the ongoing ‘Bangla Blockade’ announced across the country demanding reform of quota system in government jobs at around 3:15pm.
At one point of the commotion, student hurled brick chips targeting police. The law enforcers charged baton and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The police action ensued a chase and counter chase. The injured were rushed to hospitals on university ambulance.
Cumilla's additional police superintendent (crime) Khandakar Ashfaquzzaman told Prothom Alo from the spot that they are trying to calm the students down.
He claimed the protesters attacked first.
More to follow…