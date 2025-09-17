Mother, son killed over refusal to lend a motorcycle for concert, charges filed in the case

A case has been filed with the police over the murder of a migrant worker’s wife and their college-going son, who were hacked to death in Sadullapur Bottola village of Shibganj upazila, Bogura.

The murder case was filed on Tuesday night at Shibganj Police Station by the father of the deceased housewife, Rani Begum, 40.

According to the case statement, a relative killed the mother and son after a dispute stemming from the refusal to lend a motorcycle for attending a concert.

The only named accused in the case is a young man named Jisan, 20, from Ekdala village in Kalai upazila of the neighboring Joypurhat district. He is a relative of the victims. Additionally, two to three unnamed individuals have also been accused.