Expat's relatives
Mother, son killed over refusal to lend a motorcycle for concert, charges filed in the case
A case has been filed with the police over the murder of a migrant worker’s wife and their college-going son, who were hacked to death in Sadullapur Bottola village of Shibganj upazila, Bogura.
The murder case was filed on Tuesday night at Shibganj Police Station by the father of the deceased housewife, Rani Begum, 40.
According to the case statement, a relative killed the mother and son after a dispute stemming from the refusal to lend a motorcycle for attending a concert.
The only named accused in the case is a young man named Jisan, 20, from Ekdala village in Kalai upazila of the neighboring Joypurhat district. He is a relative of the victims. Additionally, two to three unnamed individuals have also been accused.
Rani Begum was the wife of Idris Ali, a migrant worker based in Kuwait, and a resident of Bottola village in Sadullapur, Shibganj upazila of Bogura. Their only son, Imran Hossain, was a first-year HSC student at Fakir Uddin School and College in Bogura town. The couple also has a daughter.
According to the case statement, on the night of the incident — last Monday — their daughter, Ishrat Jahan, was staying at her in-laws' house, while Rani Begum was home. After 10:00pm, their son Imran returned home from Bogura town. A short while later, Jisan, along with two to three others, knocked on the main gate of the house. When Rani Begum opened the gate, Jisan and his companions entered the house.
The case further states that Jisan and his associates had earlier become enraged after Imran refused to lend his motorcycle to attend a concert. Following that, they had reportedly attacked the house gate and caused damage.
As a continuation of that dispute, on Monday night, Jisan and his accomplices entered the house again. In a premeditated attack, they allegedly hacked Imran and his mother Rani Begum to death with sharp weapons.
Before fleeing the scene, the assailants took away Imran’s motorcycle and mobile phone, as well as Rani Begum’s phone.
In the morning, after receiving a call through the national emergency helpline 999, police and members of the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived at the location. They recovered the bodies of the mother and son, prepared the inquest reports, and sent the bodies to the morgue at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station, Shahinuzzaman, said that the accused, Jisan, is a cousin of the deceased Rani Begum. Preliminary investigation has confirmed that Jisan and his accomplices hacked college student Imran Hossain and his mother Rani Begum to death, and fled with a motorcycle and mobile phones. Following the filing of the case, police have launched a drive to arrest Jisan and his accomplices.