BNP leader shot dead in Pabna

A BNP leader named Biru Mondol, 48, was shot dead by rivals over a land dispute in Ishwardi, Pabna.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Kamalpur village of Lakshmikunda Union in the upazila.

The deceased, Biru Molla, was the convener of the Lakshmikunda union BNP. He was the son of Abul Molla of the same village.

According to local sources, Biru Molla had an ongoing land dispute with his cousin Zahurul Molla.

On Tuesday night, Zahurul cut soil from the disputed land for a brick kiln. On Wednesday morning, Biru Molla and his associates went to Zahurul Molla’s house to discuss the matter.

At one point, an argument broke out between the two. Zahurul Molla and his son then brought out firearms from inside the house, fired blank shots, and told them to leave. At one stage, they fired at Biru Molla, hitting him in the head and critically injuring him.