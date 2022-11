A 14-year-old madrasa boy was electrocuted while trying to tie the Brazil flag to a tree near his house on Tuesday, reports UNB.

"The accident occurred in Pitambar Bashi village of Panti Union of the upazila.

"Mithu Sheikh, son of Shahid Sheikh in the area," Md Mohsin Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kumarkhali police station, said.