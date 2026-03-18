At least 66 injured as Nilsagar Express derails in Santahar after ignoring locomotive signal

Due to the locomotive master disregarding signals, nine compartments of the Nilshagor Express were derailed near Bagbari area, just outside Santahar Junction in Adamdighi, Bogura. This accident occurred around 2:30 PM today, Wednesday.

An official from Adamdighi Fire Service and Civil Defense station stated that they have rescued 48 injured people so far. Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry reports that the number of injured is 66.

A four-member investigation committee has been formed regarding the train compartment derailment incident, as stated by Ahmed Hossain Masum, the chief engineer of the western region of the railway. Rescue trains from Parbatipur and Ishwardi have reached the accident spot to salvage the derailed train.