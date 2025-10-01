Khagrachhari teen’s medical report shows no evidence of rape, report submitted

Civil surgeon Saber Ahmed told Prothom Alo this morning, “The report of the medical board formed following the allegation of rape found no evidence of rape. Nevertheless, this is a matter for the court. The court will determine the truth.”

“The report was handed over to the investigating officer of the case and to the superintendent of police on Tuesday night,” he added.

SP Mohammad Arefin Jewel confirmed receipt of the report.

When asked about the report, Kripayon Tripura, spokesperson for the Jumma Chhatra-Janata said, “This is a fabricated report planned by the government, which is evident upon seeing it. We are not aware of any instance where such a report in the Chittagong Hill Tracts was delivered so quickly. Moreover, some people are circulating the victim’s pictures on social media in various ways, which itself is a crime. We demand proper justice.”

Jumma Chhatra-Janata is a platform that has been waging movement seeking justice for the alleged gang-rape.