Khagrachhari teen’s medical report shows no evidence of rape, report submitted
Following the medical examination of the teenage girl in Khagrachhari, who was allegedly gang-raped, the medical board submitted its report to the district Civil Surgeon.
The report stated that no evidence of rape was found. It was handed over to civil surgeon Saber Ahmed at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.
According to sources from the medical team, the report submitted to the civil surgeon showed all 10 indicators of the rape test as “normal,” meaning no signs of rape were detected.
The medical board that conducted the examination was led by Joya Chakma, gynaecologist at Khagrachhari Modern District Hospital.
She stated, “We were three members in the committee, including hospital medical officers Mosharraf Hossain and Nahida Akter. We submitted the report to the higher authorities. They will disclose its contents.”
Civil surgeon Saber Ahmed told Prothom Alo this morning, “The report of the medical board formed following the allegation of rape found no evidence of rape. Nevertheless, this is a matter for the court. The court will determine the truth.”
“The report was handed over to the investigating officer of the case and to the superintendent of police on Tuesday night,” he added.
SP Mohammad Arefin Jewel confirmed receipt of the report.
When asked about the report, Kripayon Tripura, spokesperson for the Jumma Chhatra-Janata said, “This is a fabricated report planned by the government, which is evident upon seeing it. We are not aware of any instance where such a report in the Chittagong Hill Tracts was delivered so quickly. Moreover, some people are circulating the victim’s pictures on social media in various ways, which itself is a crime. We demand proper justice.”
Jumma Chhatra-Janata is a platform that has been waging movement seeking justice for the alleged gang-rape.
On 24 September at around 9:00 pm, allegations arose that a teenage girl from the hills was gang-raped in Khagrachhari while returning home from private tuition.
At around 11:00 pm that night, relatives found her unconscious in a field.
She was admitted to Khagrachhari District Hospital the same night and discharged the following day, Wednesday.
Police later arrested one individual named Shoyon Shil in connection with the incident.
Following the allegation, the Jumma Chhatra-Janata called for a blockade in Khagrachhari on Saturday.
The organisation extended the blockade to the three hill districts from the following day.
During the blockade, on Sunday, protests and violence turned Khagrachhari’s Ramesu Bazar in Guimara upazila into a battleground.
Clashes erupted between law enforcement and the demonstrators, with a local group reportedly siding with law enforcement.
Gunfire resulted in the deaths of three individuals, all from the hill community, while at least 20 others, including an army major, were injured.
Nearly 50 houses and around 40 shops were set on fire in the Ramesu Bazar area.