Attempt to abduct woman police constable on her way home from police station

Two men allegedly attempted to abduct a woman police constable, 30, by covering her mouth as she was returning home from the police station in Juri, Moulvibazar.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near the West Juri Union Parishad office in the Harirampur area of Juri upazila headquarters.

The woman constable is posted at Juri Police Station. Her husband, who is also a constable, works at the same police station. The couple live in a rented house near the West Juri Union Parishad office.

The woman police officer was walking home after completing her duty at the police station last night. Two unidentified young men attempted to abduct her at an isolated spot along the way.