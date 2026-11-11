Attempt to abduct woman police constable on her way home from police station
Two men allegedly attempted to abduct a woman police constable, 30, by covering her mouth as she was returning home from the police station in Juri, Moulvibazar.
The incident took place on Tuesday night near the West Juri Union Parishad office in the Harirampur area of Juri upazila headquarters.
The woman constable is posted at Juri Police Station. Her husband, who is also a constable, works at the same police station. The couple live in a rented house near the West Juri Union Parishad office.
The woman police officer was walking home after completing her duty at the police station last night. Two unidentified young men attempted to abduct her at an isolated spot along the way.
Her husband told Prothom Alo that his wife often walks home alone after finishing her duty at the police station. At around 8:00pm on Tuesday, she was returning home from the station. She was not wearing her police uniform at the time.
When she reached an isolated spot near the West Juri Union Parishad office, one of the young men grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth.
He then tried to forcibly take her to an open area beside the road. Another young man was waiting on a motorcycle nearby. When his wife began screaming, the two men quickly fled towards the railway station on the motorcycle.
The constable added that the assailants did not take anything from his wife.
They would consult their senior officials before deciding on further action in connection with the incident.
Local BNP leader Emdadul Haque lives near the scene. He told Prothom Alo that after hearing screams, he and his wife, along with other local residents, rushed to the spot. As neighbours, they recognised the woman police constable. Other police officials from the police station arrived at the scene later.
Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the area was dark at the time of the incident. They examined CCTV footage from several cameras in the vicinity. One of the recordings showed two young men on a motorcycle. One of them was seen following the woman police constable as she walked along the road. A short while later, several local residents were seen rushing towards the spot.
The incident is initially suspected to have been an attempted mugging, the OC said. Police are trying to identify and arrest the two men involved.