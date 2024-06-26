Details of 4 death row convicts who escaped from Bogura jail revealed
Police arrested four death row convicts within one a half hours of their escape from the district jail in Bogura early Wednesday by drilling a hole on a roof.
They were captured from the wholesale fish market of Cheleopara Chashirbazar of Bogura town around 4:30am on Wednesday.
Bogura deputy commissioner Md Saiful Islam confirmed the news to media on Wednesday morning.
The four death row convicts are: Nazrul Islam alias Majnu (prisoner number-998), from Diadanga area of Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram, Amir Hossain (prisoner number-5105), from Fajarkandi area of Madhavadi upazila of Narsingdi, Zakaria (prisoner number-3685), son of Bogura’s Kahalu municipality mayor Abdul Mannan, and Farid Sheikh (prisoner number-4252), from Paschimpara area of Kuturbari in Bogura.
They drilled a hole on the roof of the facility, and crossed boundary wall with rope, and escaped the facility around 3:00am on Wednesday, but police captured them from the Macher Arat area of Cheleopara Chashirbazar around 4:30am.
They were taken to the detective branch office later.
Probe body formed
A six-member committee led by Bogura’s additional district magistrate was formed to investigate into the incident. DC Saiful Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
The other members of the committee are the representatives of district police, public works department and district jail authorities.
Whether the jail authorities showed any negligence over the incident and whether there were security flaw will be scrutinized.