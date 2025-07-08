CU student drowns in bay, another 2 missing

A Chittagong University (CU) student has died while bathing in the Bay of Bengal near Himchhari beach in Cox’s Bazar.

Two other students remain missing following the same incident. The incident took place around 7:00 am today, Tuesday.

Deceased KM Sadman Rahman was a student of the Development Studies department at the university and resided at Shaheed Md Farhad Hossain Hall. He was from Mirpur, Dhaka.