CU student drowns in bay, another 2 missing
A Chittagong University (CU) student has died while bathing in the Bay of Bengal near Himchhari beach in Cox’s Bazar.
Two other students remain missing following the same incident. The incident took place around 7:00 am today, Tuesday.
Deceased KM Sadman Rahman was a student of the Development Studies department at the university and resided at Shaheed Md Farhad Hossain Hall. He was from Mirpur, Dhaka.
The missing students are Asif Ahmed and Aritra Hasan, both from the same department and hall. They are from Bogura district.
Speaking to classmates, it was learned that Sadman and his friends had completed their first-year written exams on Monday. After the exam, five of them went on a trip to Cox’s Bazar.
Of them, three entered the sea for a swim this morning at the Himchhari beach area, where they were swept away by the waves. After a while, Sadman’s body washed ashore, but the other two remain missing.
Chittagong University’s Development Studies department chairman Mohammad Sohaib told Prothom Alo that Sadman’s body is currently at Himchhari, while the Fire Service continues to search for the other two.
CU proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif said he was informed of the incident around 9:00 am and has since contacted the tourism police and Fire Service in Cox’s Bazar.
The Fire Service has reported some difficulties in conducting the rescue operation due to rough sea conditions, he added.
Cox’s Bazar Fire Station on-duty officer Asif Khan said that a Fire Service team began rescue operations after receiving the report of a body washing ashore.
Details will be provided later, he added.