Who owns Tk 50m buffalo herd in Sandwip island?

Residents in the Sandwip island of Chattogram wake up to a surprise on the morning of 4 July when they saw a herd of 284 buffaloes grazing on the grounds in Kalichar, spreading speculations across the island over who brought this herd and who actually owned them.

As the day passed, video clips of the herd started making rounds on social media platforms. However, speculations unfolded over the ownership of the herd with two political groups claiming it.

This led the local administration to form a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Currently, the market price of the buffalo herd is about Tk 50 million, according to the local administration.

As news spread across the neighbouring upazilas and districts, people from various union parishads, as well as Hatia, Noakhali started arriving with many of them claiming that their buffaloes either went missing or were stolen.

Some of the local BNP leaders claimed the herd belongs to any of the Awami League leader, how went into hiding.