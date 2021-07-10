10 more die of Covid in Khulna

Suhas Ranjan Haldar, officer of the Khulna Coronavirus Dedicated Hospital, said some six people have died at the hospital in the past 24 hours. Of them, three were confirmed Covid-19 patients.
Currently, a total of 188 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, 115 are being treated in the red zone, 33 in the yellow zone, 20 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 20 in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, as many as 31 people have been admitted to the hospital and some 25 discharged post-recovery.
Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of the Gazi Medical College Hospital, said that three people have died at the hospital's corona unit in the past 24 hours.
During this period, 21 new patients were admitted and 17 discharged.
Khulna General Hospital Coronavirus unit’s spokesperson, Kazi Abu Rashed said a man named Mohammad Hasanuzzaman, 60, of Naihati area of Rupsha upazila died at the hospital.
Besides, 76 people are currently undergoing treatment. In the past 24 hours, 15 people have been admitted and eight discharged.