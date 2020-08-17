10,431 COVID-19 patients cured in Rajshahi division

A total of 10,431 patients have, so far, been cured from COVID-19 with 218 new ones during the past 24 hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division till Monday morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report.
The report also said 1,597 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning.
Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 217 including 133 in Bogura followed by 32 in Rajshahi including 16 in its city.
Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,091 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and of them, 2,712 have, by now, been released.
Meanwhile, with detection of 174 new more positive cases in four districts on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 15,721, Gopen Nath said.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 90 were detected in Bogura district followed by 50 in Rajshahi district including 29 in its city.
Apart from this, 19 other people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sirajgonj, nine in Chapainawabgonj, three in Naogaon, two in Joypurhat and one in Natore districts on the same day.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,067 in Rajshahi including 3,008 in its city, 507 in Chapainawabganj, 1,055 in Naogaon, 668 in Natore, 859 in Joypurhat, 5,832 in Bogura, 1,746 in Sirajganj and 897 in Pabna districts.
A total of 54,583 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).