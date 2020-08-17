10,431 COVID-19 patients cured in Rajshahi division

A total of 10,431 patients have, so far, been cured from COVID-19 with 218 new ones during the past 24 hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division till Monday morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report.

The report also said 1,597 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning.

Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 217 including 133 in Bogura followed by 32 in Rajshahi including 16 in its city.