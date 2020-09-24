10,454 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

The number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 10,454 with the healing of 38 infected people on Tuesday in all eight districts of Rangpur division, BSS reports.
Health officials said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients presently stands at 89.01 per cent in the division where the healing rate continues increasing as improved health services and treatments are being provided to the infected patients.
“The daily infection rate is also showing a declining trend consistently across the division during the last three consecutive weeks,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.
On Tuesday, the daily coronavirus infection rate stood at only 8.51 per cent when 32 people were found COVID-19 positive after testing 376 collected samples of the division at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.
The district-wise break up of the 11,744 patients stands at 2,768 in Rangpur, 604 in Panchagarh, 1,037 in Nilphamari, 850 in Lalmonirhat, 889 in Kurigram, 1,107 in Thakurgaon, 3,339 in Dinajpur and 1,150 Gaibandha.
The average recovery rate of COVID-19 infected patients (89.01 percent) is currently 5.07 times higher than the infection rate (17.53 percent) in the division.
The district-wise break up of the 211 fatalities stands at 48 in Rangpur, 72 in Dinajpur, 20 each in Thakurgaon and Nilphamari, 14 each in Gaibandha, Kurigram and Panchagarh and nine in Lalmonirhat districts.