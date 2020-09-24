10,454 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

The number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 10,454 with the healing of 38 infected people on Tuesday in all eight districts of Rangpur division, BSS reports.

Health officials said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients presently stands at 89.01 per cent in the division where the healing rate continues increasing as improved health services and treatments are being provided to the infected patients.

“The daily infection rate is also showing a declining trend consistently across the division during the last three consecutive weeks,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.