11 more die of Covid in Barishal division

Prothom Alo English Desk
Barishal division has logged as many as 11 new Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, reports UNB.

Of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid patients while the remaining six exhibited symptoms of the virus, health officials said on Saturday morning.

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that a total of 590 patients have died of Covid-19 in the division so far.

Besides, some 170 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of infections in the past three weeks.

Some 40,762 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the division to date, according to the divisional health official.

Moreover, a total of 199 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at the coronavirus unit of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Some 345 people have recovered from the virus during this period, taking the total recoveries to 23,627.

