12 crew go missing as lighter vessel sinks in Bay

Twelve crew members went missing as a lighter vessel sank in the Bay of Bengal near Bhashanchar of Noakhali district on Saturday, reports UNB.

Captain Kazi Shah Alam, zonal commander of Coast Guard east zone, said the lighter vessel named 'Sajal-Tanmoy-2' sank in the Bay of Bengal, 12 nautical miles off the southern area of Bhashanchar around 9:30am.