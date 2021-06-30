13 more die of Covid in Khulna

Khulna Corona Dedicated Hospital’s focal person Suhas Ranjan Haldar said that the two persons died in the red zone of the hospital in the past 24 hours.
On the other hand, as many as 44 new patients have been admitted to the hospital and 28 discharged after recovery since Tuesday morning.
A total of 201 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Besides, 85 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.