13 more die of Covid in Khulna

Prothom Alo English Desk
Khulna Medical College
Khulna Medical College File Photo

A total of 13 people have died of Covid-19 at three different hospitals in Khulna in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday, reports UNB.

While two persons died at the dedicated Covid facility of Khulna Medical College, three succumbed to Covid at the corona unit of Khulna General Hospital and the remaining eight passed away at the private Gazi Medical College Hospital.

Khulna Corona Dedicated Hospital’s focal person Suhas Ranjan Haldar said that the two persons died in the red zone of the hospital in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, as many as 44 new patients have been admitted to the hospital and 28 discharged after recovery since Tuesday morning.

A total of 201 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Besides, 85 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

