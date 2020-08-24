1.3m pieces of yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar, 2 Rohingyas held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two Rohingyas carrying 1.3 million (13 lakh) yaba pills from a boat in the coastal area of the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar district early Monday.
The consignment has a street value of Tk 520 million (52 crore).
Advertisement
The arrested persons are Mohammad Ayaz, son of Bashir Ahmed of Balukhali Rohingya camp and Mohammad Billal, 45, son of Abdul Majid of Sadar upazila.
Tipped off, a team of RAB-15 conducted a drive in the area and arrested two Rohingya from a boat along with the yaba pills, said additional director general of RAB (operation) colonel Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar.
A case was filed in this connection.