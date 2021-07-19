14 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

Fourteen more people died at Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6:00 am on Monday, taking the death toll to 329, so far, this month, reports BSS.

RMCH director brig gen Shamim Yazdani told newspersons that four of those were from of Natore, three from Rajshahi, two from Naogaon and Kushtia each and one from Pabna districts. They were aged between 31 and 65, he said.