14 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

Among the deceased, five tested positive for Covid-19 and nine had its symptoms, he said, adding that Sunday’s fatality figure was 17.
Yazdani said the hospital also had counted 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 from 29 June to 14 July since the pandemic began.
Some 64 more patients were admitted to the designated wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 508 against 454 beds. Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fifty-six other patients returned back home after becoming cured during the time.
Demand for oxygen has gradually been rising for the last couple of months in the wake of escalation of patients in the hospital.
At present, over 8,000 litres of oxygen are being supplied to the Covid-19 patients every day on an average in the hospital but the daily oxygen demand was only 2,500 litres in around two months back.
But, the oxygen demand has gone up by around 3,000 litres, particularly during the last couple of weeks.
Yazdani opined over 60 per cent of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid-19 unit of RMCH are from villages, reiterating that awareness among the villagers is less compared to the urban people.
Despite symptoms they hesitate to go for tests. “Only they are coming to the hospital when they feel worse. Then we have nothing to do for them, they are dying,” he continued.
He said utmost attention should be given to the villages along with urban areas as the fatality rate among the villagers is more and the grave situation is aggravating day-by-day there.
Apart from the administration and health workers, public representatives, political activists and volunteers should come forward and work together, otherwise, the situation may be further more alarming, he mentioned.